Sally Jeanne Koziol nee Lindquist, 79, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Sally was born on February 13, 1939. Sally will lovingly be remembered by her three daughters, Kimberly A. Massimo, Tamara M. Ochoa, and Debra J. (Charles) Shields, Sally's sister Susan A. Epker, and her brother John E. (Sharon) Lindquist. Sally was blessed to have 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her husband John P. Koziol, her son Mark J. Koziol, her parents Lawrence and Phyllis Lindquist, her brother in laws Robert Epker , Walter Koziol and her nephew Daniel Epker Sally loved people. She spent many years in the Waukegan Public Schools as a secretary to the athletic director and to the dean of schools. She was a waitress at The Swedish Glee Club, The Knights of Columbus and Teds Log Cabin. In her retirement years she loved to play bridge, going to lunch with her friends and spending time with her family. Sally was a wife, a sister, a sister in law, an aunt, a grandmother, and a GG…but mostly she was always a mom. Special thanks to the nursing staff on the 4th floor at Vista Hospital, her caretakers at Rolling Hills and Victory Lakes, her Doctor friends who have cared for Sally during her journey. Special thanks go out to Heartland Hospice who cared so deeply for her on her journey home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Sally has requested a private burial with her immediate family and there will be a celebration of life at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 824 N Lewis Ave Waukegan, IL on Friday, March 8, 2019 with a visitation starting at 9:00, lasting up until the service at 10:30. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019