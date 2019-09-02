Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church
2401 Argonne Dr.
North Chicago, IL
View Map
Sammie Parker
Sammie L. Garrett Parker


1930 - 2019
Sammie L. Garrett Parker Obituary
Sammie L. Garrett Parker 88, of North Chicago, IL made her transition to be with the Lord, Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, IL surrounded by family.

Sammie was born in Pontotoc, MS. On September 2, 1930. She became a member of Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church where she served for 63 years.

Sammie was employed by the Veteran's Administration Hospital Downey, Purchasing and Supply Division and retired in 1988.

Sammie is survived by daughters, Jo Anne (Ernest) Brewton, and Myrtle (James) White both of Waukegan, IL; daughter-in-law Carolyn Parker of Los Banos, California; One Brother- In- Law, Charles (Verna) Parker of California. 5 Grand Children, 10 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Dr., North Chicago, IL, Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
