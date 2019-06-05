Sandra A. Adams, 68, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Sanibel Island, FL. She was born May 3, 1951 in Great Lakes, IL, raised in North Chicago and Waukegan, was a former 18-year resident of Wadsworth, IL, currently spending summers in Lake Geneva, WI and winters in Sanibel Island, FL. Sandra was a former secretary of chemical marketing at Abbott Laboratories for 36 years, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed going to movies, artwork, music, shopping, exercise and golfing with her husband. Surviving is her husband of 37 years, Arthur "Bob" Adams; 2 loving children, A.J. (Talia) Adams and Alisa Adams; precious granddaughter, Ariel; her mother, Virginia Belzer; 2 sisters, Diane (David) Anderson and Chris (Gary) Weiss and her beloved dog, Ceci. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Belzer and also by her sister, Linda Belzer. A visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave) in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary