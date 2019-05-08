|
|
Sandra Lynn (Yuhase) Boreen, 71, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. She was born August 18, 1947 in Waukegan, IL to Frank and June Yuhase. She graduated from Zion Benton High School in Zion, IL and attended college. Sandra married her 1st husband, James Clark until his passing in 1991. She married Bruce Boreen on September 11, 1993. She was a member of the McRostie Art Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Douglas Yuhase. Sandra is survived by her husband, Bruce Boreen of Grand Rapids, MN; children, Scott (Agnes) Clark of McHenry, IL, Jamie (Amy) Boreen of El Cerrito, CA, Heather Rae Boreen of Orlando, FL; brother, Gary Yuhase of MN; sister, Lori (Dean) Ashton of Beach Park, IL; three grandchildren, Annamarie Clark, Henry and Lydia Boreen; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 with a gathering of friends one hour prior to the service at Andrews-Libbey Funeral Home & Cremation Services. See online family guestbook at www.andrews-libbeyfh.com. Arrangements by Andrews-Libbey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 520 N.E. 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, 218-326-4000.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 8, 2019