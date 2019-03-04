It is with great sadness the family of Sandra Fitzgerald (nee Leginski) announce the passing of their beloved Mother and Grandmother on Sunday February 24th. Sandi was born in Waukegan on January 1, 1945. After her retirement from Abbott, Sandra focused all her time and energy on her family and friends. Mom was always ready for a poker game, a Cubs or Bears game, or just being with her family. Mom was loving, caring, and selfless. She will be missed deeply by her children Kim (Dan) Kraft, Barbara (Milan) Echevarria and Tom Sexton as well as her grandchildren Kellie (Rosco) Doro, Lauren Sexton, Tom (Sydney) Sexton, Cassie (Dan) Steinbeck, Toni Sexton, Emily Echevarria, her great grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews and many good friends. Please join us in a celebration of her life on Tuesday March 5th from 5 – 7 pm at Congdon Funeral Home, Zion Illinois. A short service will follow visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Fat Cat Rescue Inc., Zion. IL would be appreciated. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019