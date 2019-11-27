|
|
Sandra Jean Nichols, 70, of Zion, IL passed away November 7, 2019. Sandra was born January 25, 1949 in Onalaska, WI and was a life long resident of Zion. She was employed with Rosalind Franklin Medical University as their Librarian an the Zion-Benton Library. Sandra was a member of the Daylilly Club; she loved flowers, gardening, organic veggies, girl's night and going out with friends. Sandra is survived by her daughter Dawn Kent; grandchildren, William E (Julia) Boyd, Bradley Michael (Kaydee) Kent and Kayla Jean (Austin) Kent; great-grandchildren, Landon Boyd, Spencer Boyd, Conner Boyd, Michael James Kent, Nathan Kent, Makayla Kent and Jordan Plumley; daughter-in-law, Lori Claeys-Haight; and best friends, Rosemary Jeanne Kauth and Bonnie. She was preceded in death by her mother and Carl Anthony Nichols. Memorial Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Zion-Benton Public Library, 2400 Gabriel Ave., Zion, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Memorial Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 27, 2019