Sandra Marie Oakes, 78, of Waukegan, IL, loving wife for 54 years, mother, grandmother/nana passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Sandy was born on November 30, 1940 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Esther Swarat Harrall. Sandy was a proud registered nurse at Vista Health in Waukegan for over 50 years. She delivered babies, cared for NICU preemies, was a nursing supervisor, taught prenatal classes and concluded her career teaching sex education in schools throughout Lake County. As a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sandy was dedicated to her faith and spent countless hours volunteering. Her love for others was evident in everything she did. Her family, "chosen family" and friends meant the world to her. If you didn't like hugs, you had better steer clear. She was that person that if you were having tough times or had something to celebrate, she'd have a homemade dish prepared, a thoughtful card or gift sent or a reassuring phone call to make you smile. The world is a better place because of her and everyone who had the opportunity to meet her had their lives touched by this very special woman. Please consider honoring Sandy with a random act of kindness; a hug, a prayer or volunteer work and that the next time you need encouragement, that you look up to heaven and remember her. Sandy is survived by her loving husband Gordon, her children Greg (Kim) Oakes, Beth (Dave) Johnson & Richard (Elisabeth) Lanner and grandchildren Madison and Mackenzie Oakes, Nathan Johnson & Marcus and Anna Lanner. Sandy was also a "surrogate" mom, grandma, sister and friend to countless others. Please join the family for a celebration of Sandy's life on Saturday, November 2 from 8:30am – 10:30am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 824 N. Lewis Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085. The service will begin at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. You may sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019