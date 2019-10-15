Home

Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Waukegan Baptist Bible Church
1500 Sunset Avenue
Waukegan, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Waukegan Baptist Bible Church
1500 Sunset Avenue
Waukegan, IL
Sandra Thomas Obituary
Sandra Thomas, 69, of Waukegan, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2019 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

She was born on February 24, 1950 in Tuskegee Institute, Alabama to the late Edward Junious and Hazel Emma (Gee) Plummer.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Arnold C. Thomas, son; Aaron C. Thomas (Shari), daughter; Stephanie A. Thomas (Alonzo Greer), grandchildren; Elijah M. Thomas, Aaliyah C. Murphy, Sa'ryiah J. Murphy, Kyle C. Houston, Aari C. Thomas, Aries P. Greer, Athens P. Greer, Selah L. Thomas and Atlas P. Greer, her sister; Michelle D. Stevens, brothers; Harold B. Stevens, Harvard P. Stevens, two aunts; Selton E. Nelson, Miriam O. Gee, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, lifelong friends, neighbors and acquaintances.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to Noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Waukegan Baptist Bible Church located at 1500 Sunset Avenue Waukegan, IL 60087. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday at the Church. Rev. Gregory Randle will officiate.

Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.

Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
