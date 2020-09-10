1/1
Sara Dyer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 9, 1938 – September 4, 2020

Sara Dyer, 82 years of age passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Kenosha Wisconsin with her family by her side. She is survived by her four loving daughters, Tami (Ron) Poley, Sandi Sciarra, Lisa (Quinton) Ackerman, Jeni (Phillip) Jones and her brother Roy (Mary) Collins.

She had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild whom she adored

She is preceded in death by the love of her life William Earl Dyer, Her Father Thomas Collins, Mother Myrtle Corbitt Collins, Step-mother Winnie Collins, siblings Roscoe Collins, Betty Oatsvall, Billy Collins and her son-in-law Michael Sciarra.

Sara was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be sorely missed and her gentle heart and kind nature will surely shine through her four daughters.

A celebration of life service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church Hwy 23 South and Horns Crossing Road in Tremont Mississippi 38876 on September 12th 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
Asbury United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 8, 2020
I will miss her dearly. She helped raise Matt and me. Love you always, Great-Aunt Sara!
Jenna Oatsvall
Family
September 8, 2020
Aunt Sara was a good woman. I never got to know her all that much till she and Bill moved south to Guntown. Where I lived. And I was around her a lot more. One thing I remember about her was the love she had for Bill . She worshiped the ground he walked on. So sad when his life was cut so short. My prayers to his daughters and husbands and grandchildren. May God comfort you all.
Curt Burcham
Family
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry about Sara. She was my high school friend and we graduated together. My prayers are with the family.
Carolyn (Blanton) Shotts
Classmate
September 8, 2020
I only had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with Sara once at the home of Sandi and Mike. But I know that Sandi has emulated the kind and goodhearted woman I met that day! My cousin Mike said the kindest things about Sandi's family which tell me she has raised wonderful children. Rest in peace Sara-Well done!
Sue Bourquin
Family
September 8, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to her girls and their families at this difficult time. I have good memories of Aunt Sara and I will forever remember her wonderful laugh! May her soul rest in peace.
Lori Dyer Anderson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved