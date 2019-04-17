Sarah E. Phelps age 87 of North Chicago, IL; head to her heavenly Home with her family by her side on April 11, 2019.Born December 10, 1931 to Clarence Houge and Tessie Howze in Marion, Alabama.The family relocated to North Chicago were Sarah became a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church under the Rev. W.D. Kilgore. Sarah married John Phelps May 7, 1960.Mother Phelps was a Sunday school teacher and was a member of the Young Matrons, Ruth Circle and Womens Mission. She also was a member of the church choir for many years. She also taught Vacation Bible School. Mother Phelps was always in the kitchen helping cook for many occasions and just helping out any where they needed her in the church.Mother Sarah Phelps is survived by her children Kevin (Connie) Reid, Mark (Zerretta) Phelps, Myron (Catherine) Phelps and Johnnie (Hattie) Phelps 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear church members and friends.Sarah Phelps was preceded in death by her husband John Phelps sisters Velma Brunt, Lorraine Huff and brother Robert Reid.A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday April 18, 2019 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Zion IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. at the Church. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary