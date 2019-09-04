Home

Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
1971 - 2019
Scott Bentley Obituary
Scott L. Bentley, 48, of Lake Villa, IL passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

He was born in Chicago, IL on June 10, 1971. Scott worked at Larsen Marine in Waukegan, IL and was a dedicated Bears fan and an avid fisherman and camper.

He is survived by his mother Virginia Pastella, step-father John Pastella, brother Brian (Shanna) Bentley, and by his niece Rebecka Bentley.

Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Additional visitation will be 9 – 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, with a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Scott's memory to the ALS Association of Greater Chicago; 220 W Huron St # 4003, Chicago, IL 60654.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
