Scott L. Bentley, 48, of Lake Villa, IL passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He was born in Chicago, IL on June 10, 1971. Scott worked at Larsen Marine in Waukegan, IL and was a dedicated Bears fan and an avid fisherman and camper.
He is survived by his mother Virginia Pastella, step-father John Pastella, brother Brian (Shanna) Bentley, and by his niece Rebecka Bentley.
Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Additional visitation will be 9 – 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, with a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Scott's memory to the ALS Association of Greater Chicago; 220 W Huron St # 4003, Chicago, IL 60654.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 4, 2019