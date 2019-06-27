Scott David Mehaffey, 59 years old of Aurora, IL, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center, Aurora. He was born July 26, 1959 in Lawrence, KS, the son of John Allen "Jack" Mehaffey and the late Mary Jean (nèe Gaskins) Mehaffey. Scott worked for the Advertiser Network, Antioch, IL and the Thompson Center, Aurora. He loved music and art, specifically drawing, which his photographic memory aided him in recreating what he saw.



Scott is survived by his father, John Allen "Jack" (Leontine Hollingsworth) Mehaffey; his brother, Mark (Elizabeth) Mehaffey; his three nephews, Lance, Justin (Tonica), and Ryan (Kyra) Mehaffey; his four great-nephews, Jackson, Camden, Austin, and Kaedyn Mehaffey; and his many friends and associates at the Advertiser Network, Antioch and the Association for Individual Development (AID), Aurora. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jean Mehaffey and his brother, Chris Douglas Mehaffey.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002, with Funeral Services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Association for Individual Development (AID), 309 W. New Indian Trail Ct. Aurora, IL 60506 or www.aidcares.org. Please sign the online guestbook for Scott at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary