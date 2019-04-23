Mr. Sebon Brown, 98, of Zion, IL went home peacefully to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. Born December 12, 1920 in Hanna, LA, he married the love of his life, Veora Turner on March 19, 1949. In April of 1952, they left Colfax, LA, and purchased a home in North Chicago, IL in July of 1952. In September of 1964, he had a home built for his family in Zion, IL where he resided for 55 years until his passing. He accepted Christ at an early age. He was employed at Downey, the VA for six years and retired from Great Lakes Naval Base as a High Pressure Boiler Operator for 31 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Maple Brown of Colfax, LA, Henry (Betty) Brown of Zion, IL, Sebon Brown Jr. of Kenosha, WI, Anita Pickens of Palm Coast, FL, Donald (Margie) Brown of Zion, IL, Dorothy (Carl) Robinson of Zion, IL, Linda (Glenn) Thomas of Durham, SC and Freddie (Crystal) Brown of Kenosha, WI; special nephew, Linery (Theoplis) of Kenosha, WI; special niece, Gail (Wilbert) Robinson of Milwaukee, WI; a host of nieces and nephews, along with 19 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren too numerous to mention; and special companion, Angel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Veora Brown; and siblings, Livery Brown and Ivory Brown. Daddy was known for his love of family, coon hunting, westerns and the Cubs. He loved tending his family garden. Favorite quote from our father was, "Ya'll be perticular, no right to grumble, and, thank you." Our father reminded us of the old song "Patches". My poppa was a great old man; I can see him with a shovel in his hand! "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m., Pastor John A. McBride, Officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019