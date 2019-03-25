Home

Serena Patricia Boulanger

Serena Patricia Boulanger Obituary
Serena Patricia (Stamnes) Boulanger, age, 72, McKinney, Texas passed away on March 18, 2019 after a short hospital stay. Serena was born in Seattle, Washington on December 17, 1946, the third child of Patricia and Irving Stamnes. She attended Seattle University. In 1966 she married her high school sweetheart, Mark, and in 2018 they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. She took joy in serving her community through volunteering with her church guilds, the Chicago Art Institute, Catholic Charities and many others. Serena was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeffrey. She is survived by her husband: Mark, four of her children: Gregory, David, Patricia and Kristine, thirteen grandchildren and her siblings: Thomas, Michael, Kristine, Douglas and, Steven. For a complete obituary, service information and to leave condolences for the family, please visit affoplano.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 25, 2019
