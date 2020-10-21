1/1
Shameena Singhal
1976 - 2020
Shameena Singhal went to be with the Lord October 16, 2020 in Naperville, IL. Shameena was born August 16, 1976 in Miller, South Dakota. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. Shameena is survived by her mother, Neera Singhal; siblings, Sanjay Singhal, Shelly Singhal, Shalini Patrick, Sascha Singhal and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Mahendra P. Singhal. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to The Walter & Connie Foundation or at www.payton34.com



Published in News Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
1 entry
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am very sorry for your loss. Yvonne Thommes
Yvonne Thommes
Coworker
