Shannon Hamilton

Shannon Max Hamilton (DJ Madd Maxx) passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he had resided for more than twenty years.



Shannon was born in Waukegan, Illinois on April 21, 1970. From childhood, he believed in his ability to succeed. His gift for understanding complex problems was remarkable. At a very early age, he taught himself to program computers and was always acquiring higher programming skills. He was drawn to adventure and exploring new territory, whether backpacking through Europe by himself or enjoying the countless nature excursions. What he conceived he did. This is the essence of who he was.



His adventurous spirit led him to Arizona in his mid-20s, for a life filled with career achievements and deep friendships. While he loved computers, his other passion was teaching self-defense and law enforcement where he was most recently promoted to Lieutenant for the Arizona Rangers. He also faced challenges, which he met with profound optimism. At age 31, he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition he fought privately for many years, determined to not let it control his life.



Shannon brought much joy and delight to his family, friends and business associates. He enjoyed his life and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his children: Kaelin, Kyra, and Nami; his mother, Zakkiyya "Pat" Darby; his father, Johnny B. Johnson; his siblings, Henderson "Rooter" Darby III and Tonya Melendez-Gonzalez; his uncles, Kenneth (Duane) Hamilton; Gabriel (Chipper) Murphy; Kevin (Julie) Murphy; and, his beloved aunt, Teresa (Terez) Murphy-Zeigler; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and Dear friends (extended brothers): Les Anderson, Lamar Rowell and Joe Cervantes, and many other friends.





