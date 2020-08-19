1/1
Shari A. Bubnich
1963 - 2020
Shari A. Bubnich passed away Sunday August 16, 2020, at home.

Shari was born May 1, 1963 at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father Frank J. Bubnich on September 23, 1984. Also several aunts and both paternal grandparents.

Shari is survived by her mother, Marketta A. (Paul Raimondi) Bubnich; uncle, Walter Robbins; aunt, Roseann Wilford; siblings, Cindy (Clarence) Dingler, Mark (Anita) Bubnich; niece, Amanda Jade; nephew, Eric (Kristi) Roth, Ethan Bubnich, Frank Bubnich; great niece, Haylee, Kataleya; great nephew, Branden, Eli, Karter; partner in life, Joanne Poynor.

She was employed by Allstate and retired December 13, 2019. Shari was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers Fan. She loved traveling, shopping, craft shows and antiquing.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines. Those who cannot attend in person may view the live stream. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. Please dress casual. Visit the tribute page at www.congdonfuneralhome.com for a guest book, memorial slide show, and live stream of the funeral service.



Published in News Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
