William Shakespeare said, "Love comfort us like sunshine after the rain"; for those blessed to have called her ours, Shaunna "Shine" Nicole Coleman was the pure sunShine of our lives in every moment. Born September 10, 1997, in Libertyville, Illinois, Shaunna came into our world with an abundance of joyful smiles, nonstop dancing, and a strength of spirit and goodness crafted by our Savior's own hand. As she grew from a precocious girl to a brilliant woman, Shine quickly became an excellent student, and being a great lover of science, was passionate about studying Biological Chemistry and Molecular Biology at Grand Canyon University. Her anticipated graduation in 2020 brought dreams of working for the CDC, where she would be able to extend her natural loving grace to those who were suffering. In alignment with this passion for advancing care for others, Shaunna was an organ donor and gifted a second chance to many.
Shaunna--joyful, loving, kindhearted, and forever reliable--was loved by her Aeropostale coworkers, where she spent seven years in various advancing positions with her large circle of friends both in her chosen home of Phoenix, and back home in Illinois. Her beautiful spirit radiated in every interaction, whether talking about her love of paranormal romance novels, vampire movies, and all things sci-fi, or holding your hand and simply sharing her love of God, people, and family. A truly authentic, wholly original, unabashed lover of life, Shaunna marched to the sound of her own Heavenly music and wasn't afraid to show it.
Shine loved children and was a beloved nanny; a role she naturally gravitated to after the birth of her siblings and younger cousins. In their presence, Shaunna's kind, gentle, and nurturing soul shone bright. There was no situation that she couldn't turn into an opportunity to smile, share a joke, make a slamdunk, or bring comfort to. Shaunna enjoyed nothing more but to show her loving heart and spirit of comfort through giving the best hugs, being an excellent big spoon-little spoon switch, and calling her Momma Bear at least 5,000 times a day.
Shaunna was absolutely and deliriously head over heels in love with her fiancé Arthur Bunce, of Phoenix, AZ, and was excitedly raising their fur baby, Atlas, while planning their wedding and her reluctance to trim her front yard cactus (much to the chagrin of the Home Owner's Association). Arthur and Atlas will continue to radiate Shaunna's light as forever additions to her family.
Shaunna was called home to take her throne of goodness in Heaven on July 8, 2020. Though her departure was unexpected, her family and community rejoice with gladdened hearts that she is safe in the arms of her Creator, Jesus Christ, and holding hands with those who preceded her in death: Her Angel, Ezra; Grandfathers: Richard Lee Stone, Bruce (Grand-poppers) Ernest Hastings; Great Grandparents, John and Ceferina Peel, and Great Grandpa, Richard Stone.
Shaunna is survived in quietus by a large and loving family: her best friend and Momma, Alisha Nicole Raidart; bonus Dads, Branden Raidart of Gurnee, IL and Bernardo Santiago of Lake Villa, IL, as well as her birth father, Michael (Gabby) Coleman of Gurnee, IL; her Grandmothers: Rosa "Lola" Coleman of Zion, IL, Deborah "Nana-Banana" Hastings of Gurnee, IL, Jeanette Stone of Bryan, TX, Joyce Raidart of Zion, IL and her Great-Grandmother, Edna Stone of Bryan, TX. Carrying her legacy are her four sisters: Alanna Santiago of Gurnee, IL, Ashlynn Coleman of Grayslake, IL, Mona Abrazado of Oceanside, CA, and Chloe Raidart of Gurnee, IL; and six brothers: Alex (Melisa) Santiago, Jayden, Tyson and Titus Coleman of Zion, IL, and Zachary and Noah Raidart of Gurnee, IL. Shaunna was deeply cherished by her many Aunts and Uncles: her Godmother and "Tita," Melissa (Scott) Van Dyke of Lincoln, NE, Aunt Valorie (Jason) Pullin of Caldwell, TX, Auntie Jillian Jayde Hastings of Chicago, IL, Aunt Sara "Sara Beara" Stone of Bryan, TX and Uncles: Blake (Marissa) Stone of Dallas, TX, Richard Lee Stone, Jr. of Austin, TX, and Justin Hastings of New Lenox, IL. Celebrating her life are also countless cousins, her niece and those who shared in the sisterhood of friendship with her throughout her time on Earth.
In her blessed life, Shaunna truly was, and will forever be, the sunShine after the rain.
Services will be held at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL with memorial from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 24th, 2020 and funeral at 10 am on Saturday, July 25th, 2020. Lunch to follow at the Raidart residence. Due to Covid-19, a maximum of 50 people will be permitted in the building at a any one time.
*Family requests the sharing of your memories with Shaunna on the online tribute wall at www.warrencemetery.com
.