Sheila M. Jakaitis, 74, of Wadsworth, formerly of Waukegan, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1944 to the late Stanley and Josephine Schuster in Waukegan. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edmund Jakaitis. They were married at St. Dismas Church in 1968. Sheila graduated from Waukegan HS in 1961 and later earned her nursing degree from College of Lake County. She worked at Lake Forest Hospital and Victory/Vista East Hospital in Waukegan. She was a lifelong member of KSKJ, she belonged to a sewing club, a bowling league, and was a parishioner at St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth. In her free time she enjoyed word searches, bingo, watching Jeopardy, and cross stitch. Most of all, Sheila loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 3 children, Sherri (Ron) Bulow, Joleen Jakaitis, and Michelle (Henri) Krueger; 2 grandchildren, Aubrey and Kaydence Krueger; 1 sister, Shirley Porter; brothers-in-law, Tom (Donna) and Larry (Sue) Jakaitis; and many nieces and nephews. Sheila's family would like to thank the staff at Grand Prairie Rehab Center and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha for their care. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 3 from 2-6PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Martin Zielinski, will be on Monday, March 4 at 10AM at St. Patrick's Church, 15000 Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth, IL 60083. Interment will follow Mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Chicago, www.rmhccni.org/donate-cni/ Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019