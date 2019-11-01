Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
708 Greenwood Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Pratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Pratt Obituary
Shirley Ann Pratt, 70, was born March 26th, 1949 in Vicksburg, MS. Our Lord and Savior called her home October 21, 2019 with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 02, 2019 at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 708 Greenwood Avenue, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Jimmie O. Johnson, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M.

Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range F.H. 847-662-3553 Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -