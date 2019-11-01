|
|
Shirley Ann Pratt, 70, was born March 26th, 1949 in Vicksburg, MS. Our Lord and Savior called her home October 21, 2019 with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 02, 2019 at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 708 Greenwood Avenue, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Jimmie O. Johnson, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M.
Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range F.H.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 1, 2019