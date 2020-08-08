Shirley J. (neé Jones) Walters, 90, of Kenosha, WI and formerly of Zion, IL, went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020. Shirley was born August 31, 1929 in Zion to Harry and Ruby Jones. She grew up in Zion and married the love of her life, Marvin on October 2, 1948 at Zion Bible Church in Zion. They were also members of Lakeview Church in Zion for several years and Shirley sang in the choir. She was employed by Abbott Labs of North Chicago, IL and H.A. Friend Printing & Co. of Zion, IL. Shirley volunteered at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan, IL for a few years. She enjoyed doing embroidery and made pillows for all the women in her family, her grandchildren as well as her friends. She enjoyed reading and traveling, but mostly family gatherings. She always wanted to see Alaska and her family made her dream come true in 2012 and she loved it. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Hal) Birky; grandchildren, Christopher Arnold, Jennifer (Jaime) Castaneda, Lisa (Steve) Gatto, Andrea (Brian) Van Auken, and Judy (Jon) Van Laanen; 19 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Wanda Dunn & Betty Walters; and several cousins, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin Walters in 1994; three children, Sharon Tjader in 2006, Russ Walters in 2010, and Jeff Walters in 2012; her parents, Harry and Ruby Jones; and her siblings, Robert Jones, Gerald Schkenberg and Beverly Wise. A visitation will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to Lakeview Church, 1821 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
.