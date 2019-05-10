Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home
222 North Rosedale Court
Round Lake, IL 60073
(847) 546-3300
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Shirley's house
224 Wildwood Dr.
Round Lake Beach, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kolze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Kolze

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Kolze Obituary
Shirley Kolze née Somers, age 72, of Round Lake Beach, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born on November 30, 1946 to Fred and Delores (Mix) Somers in Chicago.A generous soul, Shirley was everyone's grandma, and she was warmly called "Grandma Cookie" by all. Her house was the house to be at; to everyone, it felt like home.She was a talented crafter and seamstress, making Halloween costumes for her loved ones each year. In her leisure time, Shirley enjoyed Pogo and online game sites, bingo, slots, and going to the casino.She enjoyed spending quality time with all her family, especially her granddaughter, Valeri Kolze, and Goddaughter, Bobbie Jo O'Hagan.Survivors include her children, Donna Anderson, Al Anderson, Cathy (Brian) Wood, and Elizabeth (Joey) Missbach; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Fred and Diane Somers.She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandy; and siblings, Robert "Bobo", Denny, Jimmy, and Donnie.A BBQ to celebrate Shirley's life will be held on May 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Shirley's house, 224 Wildwood Dr., Round Lake Beach, IL 60073. In lieu of flowers, please bring a dish to pass and laughter to the BBQ.Arrangements were entrusted to Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct., Round Lake, IL. For more information, please call 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may leave memories on Shirley's Tribute Wall.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now