Shirley Kolze née Somers, age 72, of Round Lake Beach, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born on November 30, 1946 to Fred and Delores (Mix) Somers in Chicago.A generous soul, Shirley was everyone's grandma, and she was warmly called "Grandma Cookie" by all. Her house was the house to be at; to everyone, it felt like home.She was a talented crafter and seamstress, making Halloween costumes for her loved ones each year. In her leisure time, Shirley enjoyed Pogo and online game sites, bingo, slots, and going to the casino.She enjoyed spending quality time with all her family, especially her granddaughter, Valeri Kolze, and Goddaughter, Bobbie Jo O'Hagan.Survivors include her children, Donna Anderson, Al Anderson, Cathy (Brian) Wood, and Elizabeth (Joey) Missbach; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Fred and Diane Somers.She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandy; and siblings, Robert "Bobo", Denny, Jimmy, and Donnie.A BBQ to celebrate Shirley's life will be held on May 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Shirley's house, 224 Wildwood Dr., Round Lake Beach, IL 60073. In lieu of flowers, please bring a dish to pass and laughter to the BBQ.Arrangements were entrusted to Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct., Round Lake, IL. For more information, please call 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may leave memories on Shirley's Tribute Wall. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 10, 2019