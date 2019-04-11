Sidney A. Driggers, 75, of Zion, IL passed away on April 3, 2019 from Cancer. He was born on April 19, 1943 in Moncks Corner, SC to the late Sidney and Mercedes Driggers. Sidney joined the US Navy and while stationed at Great Lakes met and married Evelyn Klinesmith on December 27, 1969. Sidney served his county for 17 years and 8 months; he spent 7 years in and out of Vietnam. He loved all sports, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed going to breakfast at The Hickory House where he met and became friends with many. He looked forward to his PTSD group sessions on Wednesdays at the V.A., he considered his group members to be his brothers. Sidney is lovingly missed by his wife Evelyn and their daughter Kimberly McMillon; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Driggers; 4 grandchildren, Justin McMillon, Evan McMillon, Cierra Driggers, and Cameron Driggers; and 2 brothers, Ernest (Julia) Driggers of Cowpens, SC and Kirby (Voletta) Driggers of Chapin, SC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Craig Driggers and brother, Dale Driggers. Visitation will be from 1-3PM followed by a Memorial Service from 3-4PM on Saturday, April 13 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019