Sonya Stupar, ran into the waiting arms of Jesus on December 3, 2019 was born October 26, 1939. After attending and graduating from Zion schools, she got her nursing degree from Mt. Sinai Hospital, after which she worked in many nursing-related areas, including neonatal care, working in a home for unwed mothers in North Carolina, and working at the Lake County Rehab Center, from which she retired in 2002. Her relationship with her Lord Jesus showed in the love, generosity and compassion she gave to her patients, her family and friends. She will be missed by brothers, John (Rita) Stupar and Jerry (Francine) Stupar, and sisters Sharon (Hal) Pettegrew and Shirley (Larry) Pilkington and many nieces and nephews; as well as her special family relationship with Butch and Tanya Patterson, Cheyenne, Joella, and Zeke. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Siiri Stupar, sister Sandra Gentry and brother Jim Stupar. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Foursquare Church, 2045 Kellogg Ave., Waukegan, IL 60087 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion. Sonya had a heart for the poor, so in lieu of flowers, she has requested donations to the Foursquare Church, 2045 Kellogg Ave., serving the poor in Waukegan, IL. 60087. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019