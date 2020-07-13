1/1
Sophie Espinosa
Sophie Espinosa, 61, of Zion, Illinois peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Sadly, she succumbed from various complications she sustained from a head-on car collision that occurred in 1986 while she was on her way home from work which was caused by a drunk driver. Sophie was born on February 13, 1959, in Waukegan Illinois, the daughter of late Esteban Espinosa and Christina Olmos Espinosa. She was the 7th of 11 siblings. She was a "Zee-Bee" alumni, graduating from Z.B.T.H.S. in 1978. Sophie was a strong willed, beautifully intelligent, and loving single mother. College bound, she left dreams unfulfilled of becoming a successful make-up artist (esthetician). Prior to the devastating accident, she held two full-time production roles (WMS Gaming & Hollister) to save money for college. She also worked as a make-up consultant. Her hobbies included her love for running, dancing, and photography. The light of her life was her only child Olivia Guadalupe Olivares. Although her quality of life drastically changed, her resilience and zest for life exuded, as was evident through her battle to live. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed. She leaves an enduring legacy through her daughter and grandchildren, as they continually pursue higher education and entrepreneurship in her honor. She is survived by her only child, Olivia G. Olivares, MBA, of Waukegan, IL, her beautiful grandchildren, Julissa Medina, student at the University of Notre Dame, Jareli, JeAnna and Jackson Olivares-Kelley, all students of St. Anastasia Catholic School, her mother, Christina O. Espinosa of Zion, IL; two brothers: Steve Espinosa and Johnny Espinosa, both of Zion, IL; and five sisters: Rosie Espinosa (close and special sister, quasi mom for Sophie's daughter) of Waukegan, IL, Susie Nunn of Zion, IL, Christine (Horacio) Alaniz of McAllen, TX, Alice (Arturo) Bahena of Zion, IL, and Lisa (Jaime) Olivarez of Waukegan, IL. Also surviving are her many nieces (close and special niece Erika Espinosa Arreola), nephews, aunts (favorite Aunt Yolanda Viesca), uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Esteban Espinosa, sister, Yolanda Espinosa, brothers, Larry and Ricky Espinosa, brother-in-law, Harold Nunn, and sister-in-law, Gail Espinosa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
