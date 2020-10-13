1/1
Sophie Josephine Burdelik
Sophie Josephine Burdelik, born March 9, 1925, daughter of Carolyn (nèe Chromy) Jaworski and Anthony Jaworski, was age 95 when she passed away on September 20, 2020. Her husband, Joseph and her son, Donald preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Bill (Sandy); grandson, Alex (Alyssa) and great-granddaughter, Layla.

Sophie worked in the banking business for 25 years starting in Chicago for Tallman Federal and ending with retirement First Chicago/Antioch. Everyone adored Sophie and her stories. In retirement, Sophie enjoyed reading and RV traveling with her husband, Joe, across the country to see national parks. Her greatest gift was talking and being with people.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Inurnment will immediately follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Sophie at www.stangfh.com.


Published in News Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
