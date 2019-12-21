Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Stanley Finka


1922 - 2019
Stanley Finka Obituary
Stanley Finka, 97, died on December 12, 2019. Stanley was born April 16, 1922 in Poland. He fought with the British Army during WWII against Germany and came to the United States soon after the war. He was a manager at the Basler Corporation prior to marrying Helena Khayat. Together, Stanley and Helena became general contractors and built over 40 single family homes and 2 commercial buildings in Lake County. Stanley is survived by his children, Anna Wilson, Miranda Reeder, Christian Khayat, Mary Bennett, Lenny Khayat, and Mark Khayat and their spouses; 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and a nephew Wactaw Rok nephew wife Alicja Rok, nephew son Arthur Rok. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helena Khayat Finka; daughter, Jeanette Donahue; grandsons, James Michael Khayat, and Marshall Michael Khayat; and Father Andrew Finka, Mother Anna Finka, and sister Sophie Rok. Per Stanley's wishes, services will be private. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 21, 2019
