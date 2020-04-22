|
Stanley J. Kocal, 87, of Antioch, IL, passed away on April 18, 2020. He was a long time resident of Waukegan, IL, where he was owner-operator of the Artistic Cleaners.
Stan grew up in North Chicago, IL, in a Polish neighborhood and attended Holy Rosary Grade School, where he served as an altar boy at the church. He attended Waukegan Township HS where he met Billie Morrison in geometry class. They were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this past November 3rd. Stan was a star fullback at WTHS and went on to play football at Lake Forest College. He was a workaholic, but found pleasure and time with his family at their cottage on Lake Winnebago and travels.
Stan was much loved by his wife, Billie and his devoted children, Nancy (the late Richard) DeRohan Kocal, Diana (Ted) Potkonjak, and Dan (Keith Smith) Kocal; 5 grandchildren, Nathan (Kari) DeRohan, Emily (Steve) Galvan, Sam, Andrea, and Joseph Potkonjak; and two great-grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his son Andrew; his parents, Joseph and Adeline Kocal; and three brothers, Ted (Jeanne) Kocal, Leo Kocal, and John (Fran) Kocal.
Funeral service and burial will take place privately. A memorial funeral Mass will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020