Stella Cecylia Dreyer, 83, lifelong Waukegan resident, passed away April 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Stella was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Ludwik and Cecylia Orzech. Her family later moved to Chicago where Stella graduated from St. Paul Commercial High School. In 1963, she met the love of her life, Charles, and a year later they were married. They settled in Waukegan, where they raised their family and her much prized pugs Ferdinand and Isabelle. Stella was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Waukegan. In retirement, she loved taking long bike rides with Charles on the North Shore Path. She was proud of her family and cherished her close relationship with her grandchildren, frequently cooking meals and spending time with them. Stella will be dearly missed.Stella is survived by her husband Charles of 54 years; her children Charlene (Tom) Temeyer, Marlene Mitten, Allen (Kristine) Dreyer; her grandchildren Emily (Justin) Ensor, Erica (Cullen) Mitten, and Madeline Dreyer; and siblings Irene (Robert) Lehr and Alois (Brenda) Orzech. Stella is preceded in death by her infant daughter Arleen; her son-in-law Greg Mitten; her siblings Casimira Bronk, Joseph Orzech, Maryann Lewandowski, Helen Mamola, and infant sister Victoria.Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday April 13th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Milwaukee Ave) Libertyville. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Internment: Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 10, 2019