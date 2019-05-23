Stellamae Elizabeth Shilling, 90, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born October 18, 1928 in Compton, IL to Christian and Louise (nee: Kehm) Mosiman. Stellamae graduated from Lee Center High School and moved to Rockford in 1946. She was married for 46 years to Melvin Shilling and worked at Modern Metals for 28 years. She moved to Grayslake in 2008 and attended Lord of Glory Church where she enjoyed being a greeter and usher. Stellamae is survived by her daughter Christine (Frank) Lindh of Grayslake, and her grandsons Trevor Lindh of Zion, IL and Joshua Lindh of Grayslake. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Shilling, her daughter Denise Shilling, her son Rick Shilling, and her parents. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am with the funeral service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Trinity Memory Gardens 14712 E. Twombly Rd. Rochelle, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 23, 2019