Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Memorial Park
1436 Kenosha Rd
Zion, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Melock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen A. Melock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen A. Melock Obituary
Stephen A. Melock passed away April 4, 2019. Stephen is survived by his children, Wesley Melock and Stephenie (Wesley) Hicks; and grandsons, Cody Melock and Devon Rivera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Augustine Melock; brothers, Gene and Bill; and wives, Brenda and Karen. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL 60099 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Rd, Zion, IL 60099 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now