Stephen A. Melock passed away April 4, 2019. Stephen is survived by his children, Wesley Melock and Stephenie (Wesley) Hicks; and grandsons, Cody Melock and Devon Rivera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Augustine Melock; brothers, Gene and Bill; and wives, Brenda and Karen. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL 60099 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Rd, Zion, IL 60099 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 8, 2019