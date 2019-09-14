Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Northshore Garden of Memories Cemetery
North Chicago, IL
Stephen G. Krempley


1941 - 2019
Stephen G. Krempley Obituary
Stephen G. Krempley, 78, of Beach Park, IL passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Stephen was born January 7, 1941 in Kenosha, WI to Stephen and Isabel Krempley. He attended Zion-Benton Township High School, class of 1958, where he met his wife, Karen Mapes. They were married February 6, 1960, at Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park, Illinois. Stephen owned and operated his own janitorial service company until retirement. Stephen was a devout Catholic, and catcher for his baseball team. He enjoyed shooting pool, loved old western films, watching the Chicago Cubs, gardening and feeding and watching birds and wildlife. Stephen is survived by his daughters, Kerri (Mike) Dooper of Zion and Kathy Krempley of Beach Park; honorary daughter, Betty Conn of Gurnee; grandchildren, Brian (Amber) Dooper, Matthew Dooper and Scott Krempley; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Leah; sister. Ruth (Charles) Dallstream; brother, David Krempley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; infant daughter, Katrina; and son, Stevie K. In leiu of flowers, donations in Stephen's honor may be made to Special Olympics of Illinois. A Graveside Service will be held October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Northshore Garden of Memories Cemetery, in North Chicago, Illinois. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
