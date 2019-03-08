Steve Sedar, 62, of Waukegan, Illinois, passed away peacefully on March 6, surrounded by his loving family. Steve is survived by his daughters, Alexandria and Jessica, the loves and joys of his life; siblings Phyllis, Barb and Ed (Marsha); niece Nicole, aunts and cousins; special friend Jan and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Ann (Dunski) and father Philip. Steve was an accomplished painter and craftsman, known for his attention to detail, creativity, and skill at restoring historical and older homes to their original beauty. A gifted athlete and sports enthusiast, Steve was a diehard fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks - - we know he will be leading their cheering sections in heaven. He will be remembered for his resilience and positivity. We will miss his enthusiasm, sense of adventure and free spirit. A celebration of Steve's life will take place at a later date. A special thank you to the angels of JourneyCare for their compassion and kindness towards Steve and our family. Donations in Steve's memory can be made at www.journeycare.org. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019