Steven Douglas Craft of Winthrop Harbor Illinois passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1955 in Waukegan, IL. Beloved husband of Karen H. (née Stack). Dear father of Tyler. He is also survived by sisters, Sheryl (Don) Craft Derouin and Donna (Geoff) Craft Kass; Sister-in-law Barbara Dutcher; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Ryan) Bodi, Roxanne (Sean) Crowley, Jason (Dana) Derouin, Ian (Martina) Mendez, and Joel (Reyna) Reinoehl. Further survived by many other extended family members and good friends. Preceded in death by his parents Donald T. Craft and Patricia R. Craft, Mother-in-law Jean Stack and brother Roger A Craft. Steve retired after working for 35 years as an IBEW Electrician. He truly loved working in his yard and could be relied upon to help anyone who needed it. Steve will be interred at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1426 Kenosha Road, Zion, IL. A private memorial service will be held in the near future. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020