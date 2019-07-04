|
Steven D. Brown, age 64 of Beach Park. Beloved husband of Sherry. Loving son of Gary and Mary Brown. Brother of Scott (Beverly) and Daniel (Cathy). Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Earl Legler. Steven worked for Morton Manufacturing (currently Jason Industries) and retired after over 30 years.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10-11 AM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Graveside service will conclude after at Warren Cemetery, Gurnee.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a in memory of Steven.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 4, 2019