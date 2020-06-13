Steven E. Hastings
Steven E. Hastings, 55, of Racine, WI, passed away June 11, 2020. Steven was born November 16, 1964 in Kenosha, WI. He attended and graduated from Tremper High School, Kenosha, WI. He formerly resided in Beach Park, IL. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Clayton and Susan Hastings; siblings, Johnny Hastings, Jeffery Hastings, Valerie Hines, and Scott Seidel; and aunts and uncles. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, and his grandparents. A Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099. Interment will be private for family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.



Published in News Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
