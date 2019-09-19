|
Steven (Stevie) Lamar Watkins was born to Mack C. Watkins and Lula Mae Watkins on January 28th 1978. Stevie departed this earthly life on September 14, 2019. A beloved brother and uncle, he was the youngest of 9 children and loved by all who knew him.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Heritage of Faith Christian Center, 623 N. Kenosha Road, Zion, IL. Pastor Jairus Ruff, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. Arrangement by Bradshaw and Range Funeral Home (847)662-3553
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 19, 2019