Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
More Obituaries for Steven Lensing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven T. Lensing


1949 - 2019
Steven T. Lensing, 70, of Waukegan, IL passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Steven was born March 28, 1949 in Waukegan, IL to Virgil and Miriam Lensing. He attended Waukegan High School and was employed as a Stair Builder and Carpenter. On May 1, 1971, he married the love of his life, Karen Rundquist in Waukegan, IL. Steven loved fishing and camping. He was a talented Woodworker and enjoyed spending time with his family. Steven is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen; children, Shaun (Sara Stompor), Jeremy (Jennifer Mulla), Matthew (Raena Martinez), and Justin (Christine); grandchildren, Hannah (Blake), Vivi, Tessa, Jazmine, Audrey and Desmond; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Jeff Lensing; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Ralph Rundquist. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home, Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at North Shore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steven's name may be made to the . Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
