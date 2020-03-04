|
Suzi V. Eckerle, age 75, of Gurnee, IL. Passed away February 28, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital, Chicago, Illinois. She was born on December 30, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Leslie M. Sr. and Claire (Ivison) Sadzeck.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Eckerle of Gurnee, Illinois, brother Leslie M. Sadzeck, Jr., of Fort Pierce, Florida, and step children Greg (Mary) and Teresa (Al) Burke, Gurnee, Illinois.
Suzi retired from MEPCOM, Great Lakes, Illinois. Donations in memory of Suzi to may be made to K-9 Unit Gurnee Police Department.
Interment will be private, and will take place at a later date.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 4, 2020