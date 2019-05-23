Resources More Obituaries for Susan Hart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mrs. Susan J. Hart passed away at home on April 18, 2019, of natural causes. Susan, whose maiden name was Susan Joanne Frongello, was 99 years old. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Elza W. Hart on June 6, 1999. She is survived by her son, William E. Hart (Cindy Olson) of Marquette, MI; daughter, Katherine Ann Linderholm (David R. Linderholm) of Waukegan, IL; siblings, Rudolph Frongello of Medford, MA, Dorothy Bereszniewicz of Quincy, MA, and Robert Frongello of VA; grandchildren, Elisa Randall and Samantha Hart; and great grandchild, Aria Randall. Susan was born on September 28, 1919 in Cambridge, MA, to Neapolitan immigrant parents Ernest and Mary Frongello, and she grew up in the greater Boston area. Susan's father was an artisan cabinet maker and builder. She was the third child among nine siblings, including four sisters and four brothers. The yearbook caption to her high school photo read, "Susan Frongello, small but mighty." Following high school, she attended Faulkner Hospital nursing school, known for excellent graduates popularly referred to as the "Faulkner Debs". Susan graduated from Faulkner in 1939 and had been a Registered Nurse for four years when she married Elza 'Bill', who became a career US Navy Hospital Corpsman. They had two children and settled in Waukegan, IL in 1959. When the children had nearly grown, she worked for ten years at Victory Memorial Hospital, retiring as a Nurse Supervisor of the nursery. Susan and Bill traveled the country from the East coast to Hawaii during Bill's years in the Navy. She loved the ocean. Her experiences as a child of the Great Depression, a nurse and mother, and a military wife during World War II helped to make her caring, resilient, and kind- qualities that endeared her to her many friends, family and associates. Susan used her spare time during the Navy years to volunteer, a practice she continued her entire life. In her 80's, she was named volunteer of the year at the Waukegan Senior Center. At age 98, she was celebrated in the regional news for donating homemade comforters to Shriner's Hospital in Chicago. She frequently said she always wanted to remain active and helpful. Please join Susan's family at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL on Saturday, May 25. Visitation begins at 10:30am, Service begins at 11am, Interment follows at Pine View Memorial Park in Beach Park, IL. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries