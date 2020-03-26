|
Susan Gosch Kuhn died peacefully at home March 22, 2020 after a courageous battle against breast cancer. Susan was born June 14, 1954 in Chicago, grew up in Mt Prospect, IL, and has been a resident of Waukegan since 1984. After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Rolling Meadows and an adventurous jaunt to Europe, she attended Western Illinois University as a French major and studied abroad before acquiring a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from University of Illinois at Chicago. Later in her career she earned a Master's Degree in Leadership and Education from Saint Xavier University. One of her greatest joys was working as a Registered Nurse taking care of the health and wellbeing of others. She spent 15 years working in the Emergency Room at Kenosha Hospital and 20 years as a school nurse at Jack Benny Middle School where she retired in 2019 from her nursing career. Susan was a woman full of spirit, radiating positive energy in every interaction she had. She had a presence that was contagious making everyone around her feel important and loved. She inspired others with her uplifting spirit, zest for life, and authenticity. Her strength and determination were unmatched. The love she had for taking trips, finding treasures at local art shows, and spending time with her fam and friends brought her great joy and happiness. Susan was a loyal parishioner of St. Anastasia Parish. She was a woman full of faith, with a strong devotion to Mother Mary, which carried her through all of life's obstacles. She took on challenges with a smile and step forward, believing in all of God's plans. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Michael Kuhn, darling daughters, Emily and Kait, dear son-in-law Joe, siblings Anne (Joe), Peggy, Michael, Timmy (Debbie), and Tricia (Eddie), sisters-in-law Jan (Jim) and Eileen (Vince), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anne Gosch, brother-in-law Wally Kuhn, and her son Matthew Kuhn. Services will be held at a later date due to the circumstances related to COVID-19. Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020