Susan Gosch Kuhn died peacefully at home March 22, 2020 after a courageous battle against breast cancer. Susan was born June 14, 1954 in Chicago, grew up in Mt. Prospect, IL, and has been a resident of Waukegan since 1984. After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Rolling Meadows and an adventurous jaunt to Europe, she attended Western Illinois University as a French major and studied abroad before acquiring a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from University of Illinois at Chicago. Later in her career, she earned a Master's Degree in Leadership and Education from Saint Xavier University. One of her greatest joys was working as a Registered Nurse taking care of the health and wellbeing of others. She spent 15 years working in the Emergency Room at Kenosha Hospital and 20 years as a school nurse at Jack Benny Middle School where she retired in 2019 from her nursing career. Susan was a woman full of spirit, radiating positive energy in every interaction she had. She had a presence that was contagious, making everyone around her feel important and loved. She inspired others with her uplifting spirit, zest for life, and authenticity. Her strength and determination were unmatched. The love she had for taking trips, finding treasures at local art shows, and spending time with her fam and friends brought her great joy and happiness. Susan was a loyal parishioner of St. Anastasia Parish. She was a woman full of faith, with a strong devotion to Mother Mary, which carried her through all of life's obstacles. She took on challenges with a smile and step forward, believing in all of God's plans. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Michael Kuhn; darling daughters, Emily and Kait; dear son-in-law Joe; siblings: Anne (Joe), Peggy, Michael, Timmy (Debbie), and Tricia (Eddie); sisters-in-law: Jan (Jim) and Eileen (Vince); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anne Gosch; brother-in-law, Wally Kuhn; and her son, Matthew Kuhn.
We want to thank Dr. Slivnick and the entire staff at the Advocate Infusion Center for all the care, love, support, and encouragement they gave to Susan. You touched not only Susan's life, but also those of her family members. We are so incredibly grateful for you.
A wake will be held for Susan on Friday, October 16th from 4-7 p.m. at Peterson and Patch Funeral Home at 408 N. Sheridan Road in Waukegan. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th at St. Anastasia Church.
While we would love to gather all of those who loved Susan together, the mass is invitation only as we try to keep everyone healthy and safe. For those who wish to attend virtually, Susan's memorial mass will be live-streamed on St. Anastasia Church's Facebook page, https://www.fackbook.com/StAnstasiaParish/
