Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Susan Naylor


1948 - 2019
Susan Naylor Obituary
Susan A. Naylor, 70, of Beach Park, IL passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born September 22, 1948 in Kankakee, IL to Loy and Barbara Landers. On March 31, 1999 she married Robert Naylor in Waukegan, IL. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Humility Church and was employed with Washington National Insurance Company and Waukegan Park District. Susan is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Joe Raszus, Bill Naylor and Barbara Naylor; and siblings, John Landers, Jim Landers and Russel Landers. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 3, 2019
