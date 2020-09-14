1/1
Suzanne Jo Duval-Renton
Mrs. Suzanne Jo Duval-Renton, age 71, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Mrs. Duval-Renton was born in Waukegan, Illinois, a daughter to the late Joseph Rhodes Duval and the late Myrtle Barr Duval. Suzanne was a degreed fine artist, graduating from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Fine Art. She was an accomplished painter and sculptor having won several regional art show awards. She was a wonderful, magical mother and willing, supportive partner in her marriage. Suzanne worked as a graphic artist in Boston for a number of years, completing successful collateral material for advertising campaigns in that market. Suzanne loved life and what it brought her way no matter the situation. She was an inspiration.

Survivors include her husband, Craig Stevenson Renton of Jefferson and daughter, Dana Christine Renton of Atlanta.

A private family memorial service will be held on a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson. 706-367-5467.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in News Sun on Sep. 14, 2020.
