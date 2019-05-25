Svend E. Herum: 58 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Friday May 24, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born April 4, 1961 in Chicago, IL the son of Jorgen and Anna (neé Mathisen) Herum, growing up in Park Ridge, IL, later living in Lake Villa, IL before settling in Antioch, IL. Svend was a proud member of IBEW Local #134 Chicago, IL and had worked for Repking Electric for many years. He was a member of the Antioch Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #525 and enjoyed: fishing, watching the Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks, and playing cards.Survivors include: his fiancée Inez Kramer of Antioch, IL; three children: Josh Sheeran of Milwaukee, WI, Roy (Hannah) Herum of Sioux Falls, SD, and Daniel Herum of Lake Villa, IL; three grandchildren: Shae and Liam Cherba and Zane Martin; his mother Anna Mathisen of Sarasota, FL; a brother Al Herum of Ft. Worth, TX; a nephew Matthew Herum; and many friends. Svend was preceded in death by his father Jorgen, a son Brian Cherba, and a brother Roy.Visitation will be held from 4PM until 8PM Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. Please sign the online guestbook for Svend at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 25, 2019