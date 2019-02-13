Sylvia Balsamello, 99 years old, 64-year resident of Antioch, IL, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Victory Lakes, Lindenhurst. She was born May 7, 1919 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Louis and Maria (nèe Simone) Serritella. On December 18, 1941, Sylvia married James Balsamello in Chicago. Sylvia was a cook at St. Benedict's Abbey, Benet Lake, WI. She was a creative woman painting and making porcelain dolls and playing the organ. She was the loving mother of her children, Barbara (Ronald Larson) Bella, Janet (David) White, James (Gail) Balsamello; her four grandchildren, Scott (Pauline) Larson, Maria Larson, Dawn (Joe) Ozark, Racheal (James) Hughes and four great-grandchildren, Raven Renje, Salome Felious, Daniel Hopkins, and Chester Hughes; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian White and her siblings, Anthony, Dante, Romeo, Della, Carmel, and Jewel. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002 with a funeral service to commence at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Sylvia at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary