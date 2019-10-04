|
On September 29, 2019, Taiveyon Marquese Victorian answered the call and departed this earthly life for his eternal walk in glory. Taiveyon 'Tai' was born April 28, 1999 to parents Lakeisha Renee Victorian and Robert Jones II. Tai accepted Christ at the age of 4 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Waukegan, Illinois where he was active in the Youth Ministry.
Tai's love for sports started at the age of 6, his passion was football. He played football all 4 years at Zion Benton Township High School in 2017. He later went on to play college football at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota. Tai was employed at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He had an insatiable smile, and had warm embraces that blessed those around him. He had a true love for his family- Grandma's Boy!
Taiveyon will be dearly missed everyday by his loving Mother, Lakeisha Victorian (Steve Washington), his Father Robert Jones II (Catrice Sides); his grandparents Lucile (Allen) Victorian Jr., Robert Jones. He was proceeded in death by his great grandmother Alma Pettis and Sylversa Morina; his uncle Allen 'Alpo' Victorian III. Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. 409 Wainlow Ave. Waukegan, IL 60085 Visitation- 10:00 am Funeral Service-11:00 am.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 4, 2019