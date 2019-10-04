Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt Zion Baptist Church
409 Wainlow Ave
Waukegan, IL 60085
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
409 Wainlow Ave.
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
409 Wainlow Ave.
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Taiveyon Victorian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taiveyon MarQuese Victorian


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Taiveyon MarQuese Victorian Obituary
On September 29, 2019, Taiveyon Marquese Victorian answered the call and departed this earthly life for his eternal walk in glory. Taiveyon 'Tai' was born April 28, 1999 to parents Lakeisha Renee Victorian and Robert Jones II. Tai accepted Christ at the age of 4 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Waukegan, Illinois where he was active in the Youth Ministry.

Tai's love for sports started at the age of 6, his passion was football. He played football all 4 years at Zion Benton Township High School in 2017. He later went on to play college football at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota. Tai was employed at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He had an insatiable smile, and had warm embraces that blessed those around him. He had a true love for his family- Grandma's Boy!

Taiveyon will be dearly missed everyday by his loving Mother, Lakeisha Victorian (Steve Washington), his Father Robert Jones II (Catrice Sides); his grandparents Lucile (Allen) Victorian Jr., Robert Jones. He was proceeded in death by his great grandmother Alma Pettis and Sylversa Morina; his uncle Allen 'Alpo' Victorian III. Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. 409 Wainlow Ave. Waukegan, IL 60085 Visitation- 10:00 am Funeral Service-11:00 am.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Taiveyon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.