Tanya G. Nauyoks, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 with her family by her side. Tanya was born August 20, 1940 in Princeton, IN to Delmas and Cleola Collins. She was a graduate of Princeton High School, class of 1958 and received her BS in Elementary Education from Oakland City College in 1962. From 1964 until 2011, Tanya called Waukegan, IL home. She worked as a School Teacher and a Law Librarian. On March 26, 1966, she married her first husband, Franklin Zelenik. After his death, she married Michael Nauyoks on June 15, 1976 in Waukegan, IL. Tanya was a faithful parishioner of First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Woman's Circle Church Groups, and volunteered at the soup kitchen. She spent many hours embroidering and doing plastic canvas needle point. Tanya enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-granddaughters. In her later years, Tanya was a part of starting the newsletter at Rolling Hills Manor and President of the Rolling Hills Counsel. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend. Tanya is survived by her children, Frank Nauyoks and Jill (Larry) Laird; grandchildren, Cassie (Tony) Olvera, Kevin (Sam) Laird and Jessica Laird; 5 great-grandchildren, Mya, Vanessa, Vida, Camiliana and Lucia; sister-in-law, Freda Collins; and cousins, Linda, Sandra, Sally, Mary, Bethanne, Matthew, Bruce and Mike. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Franklin Zelenik; second husband, Michael Nauyoks; great-granddaughter, Milagros Olvera; brother, Alan Collins; and nephew, Aaron Collins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 128 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will be begin at 11:00 a.m. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019