Taranlal "Sammy" Readdie, 70, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan.
He was a healthcare worker at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, member of the Waukegan Historical Society and First Congregational Church in Waukegan.
Sammy is survived by his partner, Gail O'Connor; Daughter, Anna (Richard) Saribekian; Grandchildren, Justice, Jessica, Elijah, Noah, and Alena; Son, Stephen Readdie; Sisters, Rita Moonsammy and Polly Seedoo; Brothers, Boyone Sammy and Charanlal Sammy; Several nieces and nephews; and Numerous close friends, too many to mention.
To our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend your kindness, protection, and love was abundant. You will be missed and loved for eternity!
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at First Congregational Church, 320 Grand Ave. Waukegan, Illinois limited to 25 people. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Lake County, Illinois, 414 N McAree Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 or The Village at Victory Lakes 1075 E. Victory Dr. Lindenhurst, Illinois 60046.
