Taranlal Readdie
Taranlal "Sammy" Readdie, 70, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan.

He was a healthcare worker at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, member of the Waukegan Historical Society and First Congregational Church in Waukegan.

Sammy is survived by his partner, Gail O'Connor; Daughter, Anna (Richard) Saribekian; Grandchildren, Justice, Jessica, Elijah, Noah, and Alena; Son, Stephen Readdie; Sisters, Rita Moonsammy and Polly Seedoo; Brothers, Boyone Sammy and Charanlal Sammy; Several nieces and nephews; and Numerous close friends, too many to mention.

To our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend your kindness, protection, and love was abundant. You will be missed and loved for eternity!

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at First Congregational Church, 320 Grand Ave. Waukegan, Illinois limited to 25 people. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Lake County, Illinois, 414 N McAree Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 or The Village at Victory Lakes 1075 E. Victory Dr. Lindenhurst, Illinois 60046.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



Published in News Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Memories & Condolences

November 15, 2020
In loving memories to my caring, Lovely uncle you will be missed by each and everyone in this family I will cherish every moment I had with. I will miss you Love you your niece Radica Ramphal &family ❤
Radica Ramphal
Family
November 15, 2020
Christine
Family
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of our beloved brother. We will always love you!
Polly
Sister
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother and uncle. We will always treasure our time together. Grief can be so hard, but our memories help us cope. Remembering you today and always.
Love
Rita, Charmaine and Devonte
Charmaine Duncan
Sister
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of our dearest uncle and brother The Mungal-Seedoo families
Christine Danet
Family
November 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
