Our beloved Teresita S. Sabandal passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and light to everyone she met. We are grateful to have spent these last few months with her everyday by her side, hearing her laughs and seeing her smile until the end. We thank God for our time with her, and although we will miss her dearly, we are glad to know that she is finally at peace in Heaven with the Lord. Thank you all for your prayers and support during this time. Teresita is survived by her children, Samuel, Sorina (Antonio), Syvel, Siena (Philip), and Sorayda (Darry); her grandchildren, Lea, Lisa, Dominic, Danielle, Lana, Jenelle, Josiah, and Jerik; and a brother, Celso (Rosalinda). She was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online tribute page at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
.